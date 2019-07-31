LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced lane restrictions on Main Street around the site of the Circa Hotel starting on Aug. 5.
"Construction materials delivery and staging for the Circa Hotel project and parking garage will cause 24-hour lane restrictions on Main Street between Carson and Ogden avenues," the city said in a statement.
The closures were scheduled to last until Nov. 1. At least one lane, north and southbound, will be open at all times, according to the city.
Motorists were advised to use Las Vegas Boulevard, northbound Fourth Street, Casino Center Boulevard or Grand Central Parkway as alternative routes.
Owners of the Circa Hotel hope to have facilities open by December 2020, the city said.
Anyone with any questions or concerns can call 702-241-5782 or 702-287-4515.
