LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced a series of spooky-themed events for valley residents of all ages throughout the month of October and leading up to Halloween.
Many of the events are "filled with fun activities for children, seniors and fun seekers of all ages," the city said. Some activities do require registration beforehand, and community, senior and cultural centers will be closed on Oct. 25 for Nevada Day.
The city listed the following events that residents can participate in:
Second Annual Senior Masquerade Ball (ages 50+). Friday, Oct. 18, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Advance registration required. Registration opens Sept. 1. Cost: $10 per person. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Come dressed in your finest and don’t forget your mask. Dance the night away to excellent music and enjoy finger foods. Must have current city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. Call 702-229-1515 for information and registration.
“Spooktacular” Halloween Carnival (all ages). Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. (note change in day/time). Free and open to the public. Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702-229-1607. Bring the family dressed in your favorite costumes to play games, enter the costume contest, win prizes, trick-or-treat and walk through the haunted forest.
Halloween Haunted Courtyard and Trunk or Treat (all ages). Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Join us for our annual Halloween Trunk or Treat and the Haunted Courtyard. We need participants to sign up to decorate their cars and provide candy at the trunk or treat! Please call 702-229-1515 for more information.
Ward 1 Creature Feature Movie & Trunk or Treat (all ages). Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public. Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359. Bring the family in costume to enjoy trunk-or-treating, 7-7:30 p.m. and stay for a free showing of the “Hocus Pocus” movie under the stars at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Ward 4/YMCA Trunk or Treat (all ages). Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Durango Hills Community Center parking lot/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive. Join Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony and kick off your Halloween season at this annual family friendly trunk-or-treat event. Bring the family in costume to enjoy free candy, mad science haunted house, bounce house, cakewalk and games, while supplies last. Candy giveaways at each “trunk” for those dressed in costume. Raffle tickets will be for sale. Call the YMCA at 702-240-9622 for more information.
Halloween at the Pool – Witches, Wizards & Water (all ages). Saturday, Oct. 26, 12 to 5 p.m. Cost: $4 per person. Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309. Wear your swimsuit to enjoy hauntingly good music, fun games, spooky concoctions and a game of water Quidditch with the Life Ghouls!
StorySLAM “The Dark Side” (age 13+). Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Pay what you wish ($5 suggested). Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Back by popular demand, StorySLAM is a celebration of words and experiences that shape and define who we are. Las Vegas storytellers will share their own personal and genuine stories with the audience, connected to the theme for this presentation – “The Dark Side.” Sometimes we need to expose ourselves to the darkness to appreciate the light. Join us as storytellers recount experiences of encounters with “The Dark Side.” This event is funded in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).
Dive-In Movie Night. Saturday, Oct. 26; doors open 7:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m. Cost: $4 per person. Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488. Take a dip in the pool, lounge on a raft, or relax in a deck chair while watching “Hotel Transylvania 3” on the big screen. Light refreshments will be provided for a small cost. All pool rules apply. Day of the Dead face painters will be available!
“Senior-Ween” Halloween Costume Party (ages 50+). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. Advance registration required by Oct. 24. Cost: $5. Must have current city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125. Dress in your favorite Halloween costume to enjoy an afternoon of fun, games and music! See who wins the “Best Dressed” prize! Call 702-229-6125 for information and registration.
Spooks Galore Halloween Lunch and Party (ages 50+). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m. Advance registration required; registration opens Sept. 1. Cost: $6. Must have current city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Come dressed in your Halloween costume to enjoy lunch, games and a little in-house trick-or-treating. Call 702-229-1515 for information and registration.
Halloween Luncheon (ages 50+). Thursday, Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m. Cost: $5. Advance registration required. Derfelt Senior Center in Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601. Come dressed in your costume for this annual Halloween event to enjoy lunch, games and prizes. Call 702-229-6601 for information and registration.
Howling Halloween Celebration (ages 50+). Thursday, Oct. 31, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost: $3. Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600. Dress up in your costume and join in the fun and games.
Ward 6 Halloween at the Y (all ages). Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Bring the family in costume to enjoy fun Halloween activities, including costume parade, crafts, DJ music, trick-or-treating with community vendors, and food trucks. For more information, call 702-229-5463.
Safe Night Halloween Carnival (all ages). Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6374. Bring the family in costume to enjoy trunk or treating, jumpers, games, costume contests, prizes, a climbing wall, community vendors and more. Sponsored by the city of Las Vegas, Clark County/Pearson Community Center, Councilman Cedric Crear, County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, KCEP Radio, Democracy Prep, Matt Kelly Elementary School, Mario’s Westside Market, Nevada Youth Network and the Nevada Black Police Association.
Halloween Movie at the “E” (all ages). Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. Cost $2; must have an East Las Vegas Community Center Rec Pass. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Bring the family Halloween night to enjoy a Halloween-themed movie on the patio with candy, popcorn and beverages. This is a great safe place for the kids on Halloween night.
For more information, visit the city's Parks & Recreation page.
