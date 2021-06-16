LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson said it is looking for artists to take part in a beautification project that will highlight the story of the community.
The project will be through the design and fabrication of three-dimensional art sculptures to be display in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson.
The city said artists who work in any physical medium may participate. Artists must live and/or work in Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Utah, and Idaho. The open call is for not only individual artists, but also teams of two or more.
Applications are due June 21 through the Nevada Government eMarketplace at www.ngemnv.com.
