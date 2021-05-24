LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you or someone you know is a parent with a baby or toddler that needs help with diapers, the City of Henderson is teaming up with the local nonprofit Baby's Bounty to provide free diapers and wipes to whoever needs it.
The giveaway will take place on Wednesday, May 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. in Henderson. Baby's Bounty said diapers can be provided for up three children per household, with proper documentation.
Pre-registration is required for this event. Photo ID is required to pick up diapers and wipes at the event. Click here to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.