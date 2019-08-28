HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is a-buzz as the city opened 21 new beehives at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.
Dave Sharpless of Las Vegas Bees is the beekeeper in charge of the hive at the preserve.
"They are fascinating, the way they communicate with each other, when the decide to swarm, the way they make honey," he said. "With the City of Henderson introducing half a million bees to the bird preserve, it raises the question, why so many? We just went all in on this. The more bees you have up to a point the more honey you will get."
Chuck Ashby with the City of Henderson said this is a great opportunity for the public to educate themselves on the importance of bees.
"This is something brand new to the city, it was brought in to pretty much educate the youth," he said. "We have the observation hive inside and then we have 21 hives outside the bird preserve about 300 yards away from the Bird Preserve, they are a safe distance away."
Guests can also buy fresh honey at the preserve!
Sharpless said the honey is all natural and there are no preservatives or additives in it, which means the honey never expires.
Unfortunately, the Bird Preserve is out of stock until the next spring harvest.
The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve is located at 350 East Galleria Drive, just off Boulder Highway. The preserve is open every day from 6 a.m. to noon.
