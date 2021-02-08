Las Vegas (FOX5) – The City of Henderson is bringing back the Battle of the Bands.
The city will select five bands to perform at the newly renovated Water Street Plaza next month.
In order to compete, bands have to submit a form and video online.
The City of Henderson is taking submissions through Feb. 19. Forms are available here.
