LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson and several community partners are teaming up to give away free smoke alarms and food to those in need.
The giveaway will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 a.m. at the Henderson Fire Training Center, located at 401 Parkson Rd. The city is partnering with Just One Project and Lowes for the event.
Organizers said this event is first-come, first-serve for the first 100 households. The event is part of NeighborWorks Week.
