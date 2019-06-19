LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council approved a measure on Wednesday to allow parking tickets to be paid with school supplies between June 19 and July 19.
"Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation," a press release from the city said.
Anyone with a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between June 19 and July 19 can pay off their tickets by bringing in new, unwrapped school supplies of greater or equal value to the Parking Services Office at 500 South Main Street.
"This must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donation is required," the city said. "In addition, only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program."
Accepted items for the program include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Dry ease markers
- Index cards
- Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
- Card stock
- Copy paper
- Storage bins
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Post-It notes
In July 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.
