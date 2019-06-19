Donate to Supply Our Students Drive for 2018 school year

The Take 5 to Care Team hosted the S.O.S. Drive outside FOX5 Studios on Aug. 3, 2018 to help supply local students with school supplies.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council approved a measure on Wednesday to allow parking tickets to be paid with school supplies between June 19 and July 19.

"Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation," a press release from the city said.

Anyone with a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between June 19 and July 19 can pay off their tickets by bringing in new, unwrapped school supplies of greater or equal value to the Parking Services Office at 500 South Main Street.

"This must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donation is required," the city said. "In addition, only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program."

Accepted items for the program include:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Erasers
  • Dry ease markers
  • Index cards
  • Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
  • Card stock
  • Copy paper
  • Storage bins
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Post-It notes

In July 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.