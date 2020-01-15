LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday afternoon to pursue an emergency shutdown of downtown nightclub "512," as city attorneys and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department allege a "pattern of violence" at the establishment.

Surveillance videos shown at the city council meeting during a disciplinary hearing showed, according to Metro Police, security officers for 512 — also known as Red — visibly punching, striking and beating people outside the establishment.

Owner Rod Perdew said neither he nor his attorney will make any statements, but called the hearing one-sided. Perdew said he attempted to sell the Fremont East club prior to the Wednesday hearing.

In December, the Business License Division recommended to the Las Vegas City Council that the license of 512 be revoked.

A city attorney presented to the council 60 pages of 88 police incidents and security concerns that span the three years since 512 opened. Perdew said the club was renamed 512 from Red months ago to re-brand its image after it changed security measures.

"We have a bar that’s endangering the public and the good citizens and other businesses on Fremont Street,” deputy city attorney John Curtas said in December.

Various documents and police reports describe fights, unruly crowds in lines outside the establishment or "excessive force" from security guards over several years.

City documents also cite the December 2017 incident of an Evel Pie security guard shot numerous times after a Red patron left the establishment. Perdew said that incident was unrelated to anything involving the club, which kicked the dangerous patron out before the shooting.

Perdew also said the 88 incidents documented are few in relation to the 300,000 people that have come in and out of the establishment. He said the entire security guard staff was fired six months ago and the city just approved a new state-licensed security team and measures.

Perdew disputes many of the incidents alleging excessive force from staff, citing self-defense from violent patrons.

The building is owned by Art Ham. No word what could become of the space.