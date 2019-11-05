LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is auctioning off more than eight acres of vacant land in the northwest valley.
The properties being auctioned are:
• 1150 W. Owens Ave. – APN# 139-21-803-006 – .41 acres
• 5663 Calverts St. – APN# 125-25-410-030 – .9 acres
• 5683 Calverts St. – APN# 125-25-410-031 – .9 acres
• 5774 W. Ann Road – APN# 125-25-410-029 – .67 acres
• Vacant land at Durango Drive and Grand Montecito Parkway – APN# 125-29-601-022 – 1.92 acres
• Vacant land on the west side of Oso Blanca Road and Skye Canyon Drive – APN# 125-07-701-007 – 3.28 acres
Interested buyers must post a $10,000 refundable deposit and register here, according to a news release. The auction concludes Nov. 28.
