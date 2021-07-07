LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino announced that its holding a lifeguard hiring event for its Stadium Swim venue.
The hiring event is Monday, July 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Circa's HR building, located on 231 S. 3rd St. in Las Vegas.
The resort said it welcomes all applicants that are at least 18 years old, have all lifeguard certification requirements and have prior lifeguarding experience. Circa said lifeguards receive a starting pay of $11/hour, with a boost in pay after the first 90 days in the position.
Circa said its looking to fill 30-40 positions. It is encouraging anyone interested in attending to fill out an application ahead of time.
