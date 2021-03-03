Circa Casino Las Vegas

Workers walk through as they finish work at the Stadium Swim at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort and Casino is hosting a hiring event for Stadium Swim.

Auditions are set for Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6 at Stadium Swim from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call times vary for each open position:

  • 9 a.m. to noon – Cocktail Servers
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Bartenders & Barbacks
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Server Assistants & Pool Hosts

Applicants must audition in swimwear. Changing rooms will be available at Stadium Swim.

You must be 21 or older to apply, and applications must be submitted before auditions.

For more audition information and to submit an application, visit https://www.circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim-tryouts/.

