LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resorts & Casino is hosting three upcoming hiring events in the coming weeks.
Circa will hold two drive-thru events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 22, and Tuesday May 25 at its sister property Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in the valet area.
Open positions include:
- Housekeeping
- Guest Room Attendants
- Security
- Players Club
- Lifeguards
All applicants will be interviewed on the spot, and will hear from Human Resources within 72 hours.
Circa is also holding an in-house hiring event for the resort's Legacy Club located on the 60th floor on June 1st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Open positions include hosts and cocktail servers.
To apply for each of these hiring events: http://www.circalasvegas.com/careers
