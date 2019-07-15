LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is offering complimentary admission to children 5 and younger during its Family Days promotion.
The offer is valid Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the season, according to a news release. Daily general admission passes start at $34.99. Season passes start at $89.99.
The park is open daily through Aug. 11; open weekends Aug. 17 through Sept. 29; and Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 - Sept. 2.
For the most up-to-date information about the operating schedule and hours, visit wetnwildlasvegas.com and click on “Park Info.”
Wet‘n’Wild Las Vegas is at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near I-215 and Sunset Road.
