LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two children were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of West Russell Road and South Hualapai Way around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 9, police said. The two children, both around 10-years-old, were walking in the marked crosswalk.
A female driver struck the children, who were taken to University Medical Center. According to police, no impairment was not suspect.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Growing up I was told look left and right before stepping out onto the road.....
Kids now a day think a cross walk means they can step out without looking and cars will stop everytime.
That's not always the case because drivers are too busy posting selfies or checking there status on FB or playing candy crush or some nonsense like that.
Parents educate your children on how to keep safe crossing the road!
