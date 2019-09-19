LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was struck and injured Thursday night in an east valley collision.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the child was struck by a vehicle at Tree Line Drive and American Beauty Avenue about 7:15 p.m.
The child was transported to a hospital for serious injuries but was in stable condition.
No impairment is suspected, Metro said.
American Beauty is shut down in both directions at Tree Line while the investigation continues.
