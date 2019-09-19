Metro Police generic street closure

A Metro Police squad car is seen here in an undated image. (File)

 Gai Phanalasy (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was struck and injured Thursday night in an east valley collision.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the child was struck by a vehicle at Tree Line Drive and American Beauty Avenue about 7:15 p.m.

The child was transported to a hospital for serious injuries but was in stable condition.

No impairment is suspected, Metro said.

American Beauty is shut down in both directions at Tree Line while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.