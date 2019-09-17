LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7:26 a.m. to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at East Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street.
Police said the child, who was between the ages of 11 and 13, was awake and walking after the crash. They were transported to Sunrise Hospital.
The condition of the driver was unknown, police said.
It was also unknown at this time whether the child was in the crosswalk at the time the collision or if impairment was a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.