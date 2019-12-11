NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas doctor accused of sexually assaulting a staff member will not go to trial after prosecutor's said they won't proceed with charges.
Michel Rantissi Jr., 46, was arrested Oct. 3 and faced charges of sexual assault and gross lewdness. North Las Vegas Police said Oct. 5 that they were looking for more possible victims in connection with Rantissi's case.
According to an arrest report from NLVPD, Rantissi claimed he performed a routine procedure on a massage therapist at an Advanced Manual Therapy location at 6424 Losee Road. The therapist later resigned, according to the report.
The Clark County District Attorney said via email that they wouldn't go forward with the case due to insufficient evidence.
Court records indicate the case was closed after a hearing on Dec. 10.
