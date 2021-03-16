LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are feeling lucky and looking to tie the knot on St. Patrick's Day, one Las Vegas wedding chapel is offering a special for the big day.
A Chapel of Love, located in the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas, is offering what it's calling its luckiest wedding package yet. Titled "Lucky in Love," the special includes a ceremony, professional photo shoot, video of the ceremony, plus champagne and green and white roses. The cost of the package is $317.21, to mark the date 3/17/21.
To book the special, interested couples can visit the chapel's website or call 702-703-0158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.