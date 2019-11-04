LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chalk silhouettes are popping up all over the valley's streets for the past week, leading many to question what they are.
The 91 white drawings are all part of a new campaign, 'Dusk to Dawn,' started by several agencies and law enforcement around the Valley.
The outlines represent where pedestrians have died in the community. Eighty-nine of them happened from January 1, 2018 through June 2019.
"You have to be very careful there's so many people that killed in the streets of Las Vegas," Robert Tate said.
Tate was struck by a car while he was crossing the street. Fortunately he was not critically injured.
Only about 22 of the 91 did not happen between dusk to dawn. With Daylight Saving happening over the weekend, days will be shorter and streets will get darker sooner.
The idea behind this campaign is for pedestrians who are out when their is low visibility.
April Stewart's daughter was killed in a pedestrian accident. She says although these silhouettes are shocking to many, they spread the right message.
"I’ll be recovering for the rest of my life. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s a problem. I'm more than willing to be a part of it because I don’t want other parents to be in my shoes," Stewart said.
Stewart painted the silhouette where her daughter was killed.
She advises any pedestrian to make eye contact with drivers before crossing roadways and hopes drivers slow down, especially when it's dark out.
Pedestrian fatalities in Clark County are down compared to last year. There's been 41, but the message for anyone in the valley is to be visible from #DuskToDawn and #DontKillADream.
For more on locations of these slihouettes head to Pedestrian Safety Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.