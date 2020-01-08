LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As more than 100,000 people shuffle around the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES 2020, aircraft-sized diggers lie dormant four stories beneath Central Hall.
They’re the boring machines of Elon Musk’s “Boring Company” tasked with carving out a series of tunnels connecting each end of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The tunnels will house autonomous electric vehicles meant to make traversing the Convention Center less strenuous on attendees of events like CES and SEMA.
“I already buy a pair of like fresh insoles and a new pair of shoes every time I come to CES,” said one CES attendee. “I think I logged 79 miles last time just walking around so maybe that helps a bit."
The project’s slated for a 2020 completion date just ahead of CES 2021.
