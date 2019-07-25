LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There have been an unusually high amount of grasshoppers around the valley.
Many Las Vegas Valley residents have reached out on social media about the winged-insect invasion, which begs the question: why is the valley seeing so many of them?
It’s typical for swarms to appear late July through early August. However, the wet winter, combined with the unusually cool spring recorded in the valley, has made a perfect recipe for the influx.
Despite their name, grasshoppers can and do eat meat, but they don't hunt mammals. Grasshoppers don’t typically bite, but may if held too tightly or if it feels threatened.
If you do get bitten, your skin may experience some irritation. Antiseptic is recommended to clear it up.
