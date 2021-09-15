LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grab your hooks and eye patches and head down to the Centennial Hills Library Wednesday to learn pirate phrases and hear stories of pirate adventures.
The library is getting kids ready early for International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sept. 19. Tickets are required and will be given out half an hour before the event which runs from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
More information can be found here.
