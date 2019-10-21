LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Census Bureau will host two recruitment events in Clark County for temporary positions.
The temporary positions will begin in the spring, according to a bureau news release. The Census Bureau is holding events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process.
The bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020, according to the release.
At the local events, information will be available on jobs and the requirements and duties of each position, the release said. Census Bureau employees in Clark County will make $16.50 to $18 an hour and will start work in the spring.
The first local recruitment event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Nevada Job Connect, 4500 E. Sunset Road, No. 40, in Henderson, the release said. The second will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at One Stop Career Center at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. in Boulder City.
For more information on these events, visit 2020 Census Jobs or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn pages. Applicants may also call 1-855-JOB-2020 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
