LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park Forever project, the park's official nonprofit partner, is planning a celebration in honor of the Zion's centennial.
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Cox Auditorium on the campus of Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, according to a news release.
The celebration will take place the same date as the signing of the founding documents 100 years ago, the release said. Zion National Park was established Nov. 19, 1919, as Utah's first national park. Today, the park receives more than 4 million visitors annually.
The event will include a live performance by local musical artists 3hattrio, a screening of the poem “Queen Zion” by poet Waddie Mitchell, activities with National Park Service rangers and an private pre-screening of the new feature-length film "Zion Forever," the release said. The movie seeks to empower visitors with a sense of responsibility for the land and stresses the importance of cultivating and developing the next generation of public land leaders and keepers.
The celebration is the last of three Zion centennial celebrations this year. On Aug. 31, Sting performed a benefit concert in Salt Lake City with the Utah Symphony, the release said. Nov. 5 through 10, Zion Forever will host 11 artists for a week of painting and demonstrations at the annual “Celebration of Art.”
Tickets to the Nov. 19 centennial event can be reserved online at zionpark.org or at tickets.dsutix.com. Tickets may also be reserved in person at the Dixie State University box office, 325 S. 700 East in St. George.
