(Courtesy: Las Vegas Balloon Glow)

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Balloon Glow)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first ever Las Vegas Balloon Glow is happening Oct. 24th to 27th in honor of Nevada Day.

Hot air balloons will light up the Las Vegas sky. The event will feature retail vendors, food, and balloon rides.

Tethered rides start at $20, subject to weather conditions.

It starts at 5:00 p.m. each night until 9 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

For more information head to their website.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.