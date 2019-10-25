LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first ever Las Vegas Balloon Glow is happening Oct. 24th to 27th in honor of Nevada Day.
Hot air balloons will light up the Las Vegas sky. The event will feature retail vendors, food, and balloon rides.
Tethered rides start at $20, subject to weather conditions.
It starts at 5:00 p.m. each night until 9 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.
For more information head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.