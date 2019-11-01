LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The 11th annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is back at the Springs Preserve.
Dia de Muertos is a cultural event celebrated all over parts of Latin America honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed.
This 3,000-year-old Hispanic celebration is at the Springs Preserve and will have plenty of activities for the family.
One of the highlights of the family-friendly celebration is the altars local residents, community groups and artists create to honor deceased relatives. Participants decorate the altars with photographs, burning candles and incense, and display favorite foods of their loved ones.
It starts Friday November 1 ends November 3, from 4 pm- 9pm.
Tickets and information can be found on Springs Preserve website.
