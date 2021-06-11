LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police are hiring school police officers.
CCSDPD school officer salaries range from $49,113 for an 11-month assignment, up to $85,134 for a 12-month assignment. CCSDPD also allows lateral or out-of-state law enforcement to join the force.
CCSDPD offers paid retirement benefits, paid sick leave and vacation, paid holidays and other benefits.
For more information, you can contact CCSDPD at 702-799-7830.
