LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District’s random weapon search program has not produced any weapon seizures since its inception.
The district announced the program in October 2018.
Between the 2018 and 2019 school year the random search program did not recover any weapons. So far in the 2019-2020 school year, the program has not garnered any seizures either.
Outside of the program, school officials have recovered 4 hand guns and 9 BB guns or air-soft guns.
A representative with the district said the program has been beneficial in that it lets students know that “weapons do not belong on campus.”
According to the school district, middle and high school students are subject to handheld metal detector searches. A computer program will select a school and classroom at random. The searches happen about three times a week, according to a school official. School staff trained by CCSD Police conduct the searches.
CCSD Police conduct a separate program that involves trained K9s sniffing items like backpacks. The teams have conducted over 90 random classroom sniffs at a rate of two searches a day.
That program has produced zero weapons seizures so far this year. However, a representative with the police department said the dogs are always working and have recovered two guns on school campuses in the last year unrelated to the program.
A representative with school district police said the programs take time, but do not cost money.
The district already owned the metal detectors used in the searches and the officers who trained school staff are already on the district’s pay roll.
Anyone who has information regarding safety concerns, can report through the Safe Voice app or visit safevoicenv.org. You can also call 833-216-SAFE.
According to the school district’s website, each CCSD comprehensive high school has at least one officer assigned to it.
CCSD police has 157 officers that work in schools and on patrol to interact with students and to monitor our campuses.
