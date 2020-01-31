LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivered the 2020 State of the Schools Address on Friday morning. It’s a yearly rundown of how the district performed and what it hopes to accomplish in the coming years.
"We are working diligently to change the criteria, which we did. To provide more access and opportunity to more of our students and do these phenomenal programs,” said Superintendent Jara. "The reality is that we have a lot of work to do."
The district said it’s focusing on four key areas: generating more pre-K opportunities, finding better methods for finding gifted and talented kids, and providing equal program offerings and access to dual credit, AP courses and CTE programs.
"There's other states that fund CTE, fund dual credit, fund AP for our students,” said Superintendent Jara. “So that's something we have to look at if we want our kids to compete nationally."
Jara highlighted the successes of the district including a slightly higher graduation rate, more schools with national honors, and more programs and opportunities for students.
As for the future, the district will be switching to a new funding formula in 2021 which will give more money to schools with students that cost extra to educate.
Dr. Jara placed an emphasis on the “teacher success pipeline” and said the district would be honing in a solution to the more than 700 teaching vacancies.
Despite the shortfalls, Superintendent Jara is standing behind his district.
"Public schools in Clark County are working. In spite of what you read. We just need to go from pockets of excellence to a system of excellence," he said.
