LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dean positions will not be cut to Las Vegas Valley schools for the 2019-2020 school year, Dr. Jesus Jara, the superintendent of the Clark County School District announced on Wednesday.
In a press statement, CCSD announced instead, middle and high schools will need to cut budgets by about $98 per pupil.
"Funding will follow the students, I trust the principals in collaboration with their SOT's to be able to balance their budgets as they see fit within their communities, "said Dr. Jara.
The $98 figure will more reasonably amount to the $17 million needed in cuts, the district said.
"We didn't want to make any cuts to classrooms teachers, support professionals, or increase class sizes," said Dr Jara.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Politics and Shenanigans at work here while " Children " suffer.
