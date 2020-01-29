LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of his state of the district address Friday, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara talked about a variety of issues in a one-on-one interview.
Jara was asked about a recent Clark County teachers union proposal to boost school funding through a series of tax increases. The proposal would raise the gaming taxes by 3% and increase the Local School Support Tax by 1.5% as well.
Jara was asked if CCSD's ongoing budget issues stem from a lack of state funding or inefficient allocation of existing funds.
"I think it's two-fold,” Jara said. “You know, number one priority is where's your money and how is that being allocated across our school system and across our schools?"
Over the summer, Jara clashed with the Clark County Educators Association over 3% pay raises for teachers as they threatened to strike.
"Now that that's been taken care of, we look at basic, at the adequacy of funding,” Jara said. “But I leave that up to the Governor and the legislative leadership to address."
Jara controversially got rid of all CCSD dean positions over the summer only to double-back on his decision, leaving it up to individual schools on how to manage its budgets.
Since May, about two-thirds of the district’s deans have been phased out.
Meanwhile, the district continues to struggle with teacher vacancies. There were more than 700 open spots at the beginning of the school year and substitutes filling those rolls haven't received a pay raise in 17 years.
"You know the teacher pipeline is one of my priorities, it has been since I got here,” Jara said. “I mean this needs a long-term fix. Across the country we're seeing that not many young adults are going into teaching.
“I think this is an entire community effort that we need to work together on."
Jara also touched on areas he said he’ll continue to strive for improvement in.
"We have four huge failure points: Pre-K access is one, elementary school/middle school access to high school courses is another one and our high school graduation rate so that’s going be the focus as we’re moving forward," Jara said.
The superintendent’s state of the district address is Friday at the Wynn.
