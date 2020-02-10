LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After multiple Clark County School District employees reported issues with payroll, officials said employees' pay will be corrected by Monday.
CCSD officials said staff worked over the weekend to correct the issue in anticipation of the Feb. 10 payroll. CCSD said it appeared all employees received their accurate regular pay.
Employees impacted by payroll errors received an internal memo:
Dear CCSD Employee,
You are receiving this email as a notification that extra instruction pay scheduled to be included in your February 10 paycheck did not process correctly due to a system error. The Payroll Department worked through the weekend to correct the issue, and you will be contacted via email with more details on how and when you can expect to receive your extra instruction pay.
We thank you for your service to CCSD and appreciate your patience as we continue to work to ensure pay is processed correctly and timely.
CCSD Payroll Department
CCSD identified just over 100 employees who had extra instruction pay still impacted by payroll errors and said they are working directly with those employees to correct the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.