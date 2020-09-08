UPDATE (Sept. 8): The Clark County School District announced that the "data security incident" on Aug. 27 was a ransomware attack.
According to a statement from the district, on Aug. 27, certain CCSD systems become infected with a virus that prohibited access to certain files. Upon discovery, CCSD said it immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation, which included working with third-party forensic investigators to determine the full scope of the incident and to secure the CCSD network.
While the investigation remains ongoing, "it was determined that CCSD was the victim of a criminal ransonware attack," the district said in the statement.
CCSD said it is working to restore all systems to "secure, fall functionality."
The ongoing investigation determined that certain current and former employee information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor, the statement said. As a result, "out of an abundance of caution, CCSD is notifying individuals, including certain current and former employees, of this incident whose name and Social Security numbers were present in the affected systems at the time of the incident."
The district said that it has not received any reports of actual or attempted misuse of the impacted information. However, it is providing the statement in "an abundance of caution."
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District notified parents and students of a "data security incident" Thursday afternoon.
In an email, CCSD said they are working with local and federal authorities on the data breach.
"We have not received any reports at this time of interruptions of service to our learning platforms," the notice read. "Distance education continues."
A request for more information on the nature of the data breach was not immediately returned.
