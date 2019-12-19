ccsd file

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is reporting an outage with its phone provider Thursday morning.

The district released the below statement in a tweet at about 7:24 a.m. 

"CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time."

CCSD said it would post updates on its social media channels as they receive additional information. 

RTC Southern Nevada also confirmed that its call centers are experiencing issues as well. Customers are encouraged to reach out to RTC via its website until the issue is resolved: https://rtcsnv.com/contact/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

