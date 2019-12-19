LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is reporting an outage with its phone provider Thursday morning.
The district released the below statement in a tweet at about 7:24 a.m.
"CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time."
CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time.— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) December 19, 2019
CCSD said it would post updates on its social media channels as they receive additional information.
RTC Southern Nevada also confirmed that its call centers are experiencing issues as well. Customers are encouraged to reach out to RTC via its website until the issue is resolved: https://rtcsnv.com/contact/
Our Customer Care Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties. You can reach us online at https://t.co/qlfxi1k6du— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 19, 2019
We apologize for the inconvenience and will notify you when the call center is up and running again. pic.twitter.com/R0wZJ3LDDJ
