LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District reported an outage with its phone provider Thursday morning.
The district released the below statement in a tweet at about 7:24 a.m.
"CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time."
CCSD is currently experiencing an outage with our phone provider. School safety is not an issue and CCSD School Police are aware of the matter. We are working with our provider to restore services as soon as possible. School will resume as normal at this time.— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) December 19, 2019
CCSD said around 1:40 p.m. that full service was restored.
RTC Southern Nevada also confirmed that its call centers are experiencing issues as well. Customers are encouraged to reach out to RTC via its website until the issue is resolved: https://rtcsnv.com/contact/
Our Customer Care Call Centers are experiencing technical difficulties. You can reach us online at https://t.co/qlfxi1k6du— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 19, 2019
We apologize for the inconvenience and will notify you when the call center is up and running again. pic.twitter.com/R0wZJ3LDDJ
In a statement, Cox Communications said services were in the process of being restored Thursday afternoon. It reads:
On Thursday, December 19 at approximately 5 a.m., Cox identified an outage affecting a portion of the Cox voice network in Las Vegas. This resulted in an interruption of phone services to a small group of commercial voice customers, including some schools in the Clark County School District.
A spokesperson with Cox said they were still investigating to determine the cause of the outage.
