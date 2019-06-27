LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District sent out a reminder to the Las Vegas community on how schools are "safe places for undocumented students and their families."
CCSD said in its reminder that all children have a constitutional right to an education.
President Donald Trump announced massive deportations for June 22, but the order was delayed. The president said on Twitter he was giving Democrats and Republicans in Congress to fix what he referred to as "asylum and loop hole problems."
"Everybody that came into the country illegally will be brought out of the country very legally,” President Trump initially said.
A 2017 resolution from CCSD's Board of Trustees reinforced the district's commitment to students, regardless of their immigration status, remains in effect, the district said.
The resolution was created to reassure students and families that their privacy would continue to be protected, and all students would continue to receive an education.
"Even though it is summer, we have students at schools participating in various programs and parents who are re-registering their students for next year," CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. "It is critical to me and the members of the Board of School Trustees that students and parents feel safe on our school campuses. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and to focus on providing our students a rich and rigorous education."
