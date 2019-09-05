CCSD police are turning to social media to make school zones safer.
They said old-fashioned methods, like issuing a citation or a warning, just aren't cutting it anymore.
"We average about 150 to 200 citations per week," CCSDPD traffic Sgt. Michael Campbell said.
Now those citations are being documented on social media.
"We started doing some extra things that are kind of funny, the hashtags, the pictures and it catches those people's attention when they're scrolling through Facebook," Campbell said.
Sgt. Campbell and his team of four officers are behind the now-popular page.
"It's something that we're thinking about everyday, 'How can we get this information out?'" he said. "Social media is just so big right now."
Drawing funny faces on cars and writing creative captions, Campbell said they're not trying to embarrass anyone.
"People are doing things that they know aren't legal in any other area," he said. "But when we give them the citation and make the post, it's about pushing out that information."
CCSD police said in the mornings, they give out more speeding citations because parents are usually rushing to work. In the afternoon, it's mostly parking citations because parents are waiting to pick up their kids.
"Speeding, U-turns in school zones especially around arrivals and dismissals, crosswalk violations, stopping and standing," Sgt. Bryan Zink listed some of the top violations.
The small team is making a big impact on the roads and online.
"I'll admit it is fun," Campbell said. "Morale in our team is up. Morale in our department is up."
"They see the positive comments that come in from families, thumbs up, high fives, you know, thank you for doing what you do," Zink added.
They said while it's all fun and games online, they hope it sends a serious message to drivers.
"Some of our biggest issues in school zones right now is road rage because you can't just drop off and stop in the middle of the roadway because all these people have places to go," Campbell said. "They're all living their lives, all going through the day. We all have something that is important. We need to just realize these kids are fragile and they don't know the rules so what we really need is parents to teach them."
CCSD police pick their locations to target traffic enforcement based on complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.