LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Magnet programs for kindergartners are now being offered at select elementary schools, according to the Clark County School District.
Until recently, magnet programs were only available from first grade to 12th grade. CCSD said kindergarten would be offered as an option at all 11 elementary magnet schools.
Applications for all of CCSD's 40 magnet schools are open and the deadline to apply is Jan. 7, 2020.
"CCSD’s Magnet Schools offer students of various socio-economic backgrounds, race and academic achievement levels, programs that allow them to discover their talents and abilities, while preparing them to be college and career ready upon graduating high school," Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.
For more information about CCSD's magnet program, click here.
