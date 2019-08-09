LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Police Department has been training their K9s over the summer to ensure weapons stay off campuses for the next school year.
The four K9 officers and their handlers have been in CCSD schools since February. Since they've started, the K9 officers have detected more than a dozen firearms.
"These are just gun detection dogs and gun detection dogs only, they're not trained to attack. They're not trained to bite." CCSD police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.
To help expand their training around students, the dogs have trained during the summer school sessions. By adding more safety precautions for the next academic year, schools will conduct random searches using metal detectors and the dogs.
"Partnering with that the K9 will come in at different schools," Zink said. "We will conduct the two different, valley-wide classroom sniffs with the dogs."
CCSD police also applied for a grant that would add four additional K9s that would join the current four by December.
"This grant, it's going to provide, besides the officers themselves, it'll pay for all the equipment, all the training, and then the four district K9," Zink said.
After 34 guns were confiscated at CCSD schools last year, CCSD police said they hope the added presence of more dogs on campus will bring that number down.
"Hopefully zero guns in a school, but hopefully we're not going to be heading that way. If it does happen, we're going to be ready," CCSDPD K9 handler Rob Harris said.
