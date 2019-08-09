LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eldorado High School principal Dave Wilson is on leave according to Clark County School District officials for undisclosed reasons.
Wilson, who has been with district since August of 1991, was told to take this leave on Aug. 8.
According to CCSD, Wilson's was assigned to home per a union agreement.
The following letter was sent to parents and students of Eldorado:
Good afternoon, Eldorado High School families.
We are sending this message to inform you that the Region 3 Team (Dr. Karla Loria, Mrs. Jill Pendleton, and Dr. Dustin Mancl) will be supporting the students and staff at Eldorado High School in the absence of Principal David Wilson.
The entire Eldorado High School faculty looks forward to welcoming our students back on Monday, August 12th at 7:00 A.M.
As a reminder, freshman orientation will be held on Friday, August 9th at 12:00 P.M. and Open House is also scheduled for Friday, August 9th at 5:00 P.M.
Thank you and we look forward to an outstanding school year!
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
