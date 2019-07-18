LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Clark County Commissioner and the Clark County School District had a joint discussion on how a sales tax hike could benefit education in southern Nevada.
The proposed sales tax is a part of Assembly Bill 390, which was approved by the Nevada Legislature this session.
The bill gives Clark County the green light to use a quarter-cent sales tax to fund education and local programs. The proposed tax would raise $108 million each year.
Lawmakers said they’d like to see as much as half go to education.
The district listed four areas that could benefit from this additional money: early childhood education, reducing truancy, adult education programs, and recruitment and retention incentives for teachers at large schools.
“We absolutely, we require this money to piggy back on what some of my colleagues have said we do have teachers in classrooms that are unprepared,” said CCSD teacher Alexis Salt. “I was one of those teachers.”
The sales tax could be approved in two ways: a supermajority vote by the commissioners or a county-wide tax.
Not everyone is in favor the tax hike. One at the meeting said throwing more money at CCSD won’t improve its issues.
“I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m a product of the Clark County School District. Graduated in 1982. It was bad then... It is bad today. The only difference is it’s a bigger problem,” he said.
Commissioners opted to learn more about the potential tax. The two boards are expected to meet again in two weeks.
The school district is still facing a $17 million deficit. In the meantime, the superintendent is looking into budget cuts to help fill the gap.
That's Funny!
I thought Sissylack said no new Tax? If they didn't waste money on Football Stadiums,and Road Art,this wouldn't be necessary.Pay the Teachers,stiop the waste!
