LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District notified parents and students of a "data security incident" Thursday afternoon.
In an email, CCSD said they are working with local and federal authorities on the data breach.
"We have not received any reports at this time of interruptions of service to our learning platforms," the notice read. "Distance education continues."
Data Security Incident:— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) August 27, 2020
Incidente con Seguridad de Datos: pic.twitter.com/MRbFbH2Lbd
A request for more information on the nature of the data breach was not immediately returned.
