LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees ended their meeting early Thursday night after a large and vocal crowd demanded more time for public comment.
CCSD teachers are demanding raises or, they say, they will strike Sept. 10.
During the meeting, teachers vented their frustrations to the board, demanding raises and compensation for completing higher education.
Hundreds of teachers rallied ahead of the board meeting chanting, "The salary freeze has got to go."
Dozens held signs reading 'Educators on Strike for more pay!"
“We’re rallying on behalf of all educators because we want our contract met," Elementary School Learning Strategist Marie Neisess said.
The teacher's union rejected the district's latest offer, which did include a raise but not an increase in higher pay for advancing education.
“The only thing the school district had to pay for at all was the this three year column raise, that was it," Centennial High School ESL teacher James Fraizee said.
Of the 11,000 teachers part of CCEA, many say they will be ready to strike for higher pay if an agreement is not made.
Police escorted board members from the stage after the board decided to take a recess. Several minutes later, they announced the meeting would resume at a later date.
Superintendent Jesus Jara released the following statement about 9:30 p.m. Thursday:
“As we continue negotiations with the teachers union, it is vital that cooler heads prevail in order to maintain the integrity of this process. Talks are not over and the district is very interested in continuing discussing possible solutions that will lead to a fair compromise for all involved,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in response to inflammatory outbursts and threats at tonight’s Board of School Trustees meeting. “It is unfortunate that we had to end the meeting early, but for the safety of our Trustees, and everyone else in attendance, it was the right course of action. Safety at our public meetings must remain paramount in order for the community to feel free to come and discuss matters affecting their children. Our children are watching and we have to be the good examples they deserve. Whether they are being taught in the classroom or when outside of the classroom, every decision we make has to be made with students as our top priority because their well-being is impacted. We look forward to continuing this process in hopes of coming to a resolution very soon.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.