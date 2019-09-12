LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the negotiated agreement with the Clark County Education Association covering the 2019 through 2021 school years.
According to a release from the school district, changes to the agreement approved at Thursday's regular meeting include:
- A 3 percent adjustment for every employee in the bargaining unit with an adjustment on the current salary schedule.
- A step increase in each year of the contract (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) for every eligible employee of the bargaining unit.
- A 4 percent increase in both years in CCSD's contribution to monthly health insurance premiums.
- A column advancement for every employee of the bargaining unit who has completed their Professional Growth System requirements of meeting the 225 contact units per Article 26 of the collective bargaining agreement for each year of the current contract.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on CCSD, teachers union fight: 'Get in a room, lock the door, and figure it out'
CCSD and CCEA have agreed to form working groups to discuss a new Professional Growth System with a research-based system that improves teacher practice to improve student achievement, according to the release.
Eligible employees will see the 3% pay increase, step increase, and column advancement no later than their Oct. 10 pay check, the release said. Applicable retroactive payments will be on the Oct. 24 check.
The fiscal impact of the amendment to CCSD is approximately $124.5 million.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district's financial statements for the 2018-2019 year are nearing their final stage of revision, and the district is now forecasting "to end the 2019 year in a better financial position than budgeted."
However, he added, the district's financial team is still forecasting a potential deficit in 2020-2021.
The district and the union reached the deal after weeks of negotiation over contracts and a threatened teacher strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.