LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District and NV Energy announced they have reached a five-year agreement on fully bundled electric service.
The plan will provide CCSD with incentive payments for remaining with the public utility provider.
NV Energy president and CEO Doug Cannon said the plan will help CCSD put more money into classrooms.
“CCSD plays a critical role in our community, and we appreciate the opportunity to reach an agreement that will provide them with long-term value and keep them as an NV Energy customer. ...” Cannon said. “Our customers are demanding an energy partner that can be flexible and responsive to their unique energy needs. We are committed to being that type of energy provider and offering them the solutions that bring added value to their business.”
“NV Energy has always taken a proactive approach to providing CCSD with innovative energy services that help us reduce our energy use, and they have been unrelenting in working with us to create a new solution that meets our evolving business and sustainability needs," CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “This agreement will provide savings for CCSD that will benefit our students, without raising rates for other NV Energy customers. It is truly a win-win for CCSD students and the customers of NV Energy.”
