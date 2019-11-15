LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Board of Trustees released a recap of its school board meeting on Nov. 14 that covered union agreements within the school district, as well as student improvement in the district.
CCSD APPROVES DEAL WITH CCASAPE
The Clark County School District said it unanimously approved a negotiated agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE).
The agreement includes a three percent adjustment to salary tables to increase the salaries of all employees, step increases for the 2019 and 2021 school years and a four percent increase for both school years in CCSD's contribution to monthly insurance premiums.
The approved agreement with CCASAPE will have a fiscal impact of approximately $12.3 million on the school district's budget.
A strike had been looming with the union, as well as with the Clark County Education Association and the Education Support Employees Association, throughout the summer before and early the 2019-2020 school year.
Gov. Steve Sisolak weighed in on the possibility of a teacher strike.
"We are calling on CCSD to fix this problem," Sisolak said in August. "We need to address funding for our schools, but we also have an obligation to fix the broken budget system."
A deal between the unions was reached on Aug. 28 after weeks of negotiation and mediation.
FOCUS 2024 PLAN
During their board meeting, the Trustees also received a report on the five-year strategic plan to improve student achievement in English language arts, mathematics and science.
The plan, called Focus 2024, has showed improvements in most grades and subjects, the school district said. CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced the plan during his first State of the School on Jan. 11.
When Jara announced the plan, he laid out the goals of the Board of Trustees for the next five years:
- No more one or two star schools
- Reach 100 percent participation and performance for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, dual enrollment and Career Technical Education programs
- Achieve a 90 percent graduation rate
- Increase college and career ready diplomas by 100 percent
During the Nov. 14 meeting, the Board of Trustees were presented measures that were being taken to improve scores and meet the goals of Focus 2024. According to the district, the measures included the use of "balanced assessments, professional learning for educators and expanded access to dual-credit opportunities."
CCSD staff also discussed efforts to increase enrollment for honors and advanced placement courses among middle school students for the next school year.
IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
The Board of School Trustees approved a revision to the Capital Improvement Program to realign it with the needs of CCSD schools. According to the district, the revision calls for fewer classroom addition projects as to reallocate funds to a renovation program.
With the renovation program, the 290 schools in the district that are more than 20-years-old will have its "aging infrastructure" addressed.
The reallocated money will be used to ensure "the full-service life of the school's infrastructure while addressing some of the cosmetics," CCSD said. The new plan will also include two new Career and Technical Academies (CTA) to "address the demands of the student population."
The school district received 22,000 magnet school applications for 15,201 available seats. Sixty-four percent of the applications were for CTA schools.
Northeast CTA was expected to relieve capacity concerns at Legacy, Silverado Ridge and Arbor View high schools, whereas south CTA would help capacity issues at Desert Oasis, Liberty, Foothill, Coronado and Green Valley high schools.
BASEBALL FIELD RENAMED FOR FALLEN OFFICER
The Cheyenne High School baseball field was approved by the Trustees to be renamed after fallen North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque.
Parque, who was a 2002 graduate of Cheyenne High School where he played baseball, was killed in a wrong-way accident in January 2017. The driver suffered a medical episode and was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide.
The driver, 62-year-old Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue, plead no contest to vehicular manslaughter in August 2018. As part of her sentence, she had to pay a $1,000 fine, surrender her drivers license, remain on house arrest for 30 days and do a walk through of a jail.
The application for the baseball field name change states, "Detective Parque's history with teachers and staff at CHS gave him an opportunity to mentor students. He worked tirelessly to ensure that all students were given the opportunity to become future leaders in the community."
A sign designating the name change as Chad W. Parque Memorial Baseball Field is scheduled to be placed on the backstop early 2020.
