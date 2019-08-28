LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The teachers union reached a deal with the Clark County School District after weeks of negotiations over teacher contracts.
The deal comes as members of the union, the Clark County Education Association, had been preparing to strike on Sept. 10.
At a press conference on Aug. 28, CCSD Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks said it had been a tense few weeks, but was happy to announce that a strike had been averted.
"The long-term financial stability of the district requires us to continue our laser sharp focus on increasing funding at the state level and implementing a new funding formula," Brooks said.
The final deal reached included all of CCEA's previous demands:
- A 3% adjustment for every employee in the bargaining unit with an adjustment on the current salary schedule.
- A step increase in each year of the contract (2019-2020 and 2020-2021) for every eligible employee of the bargaining unit.
- A 4% increase in both years in CCSD's contribution to monthly health insurance premiums.
- A column advancement for every employee of the bargaining unit who has completed their Professional Growth System (PGS) requirements of meeting the 225 contact units per Article 26 of the collective bargaining agreement for each year of the current contract.
- Upon ratification of the economic re-opener, the parties agree to form working groups to discuss a new PGS with research based system that improves teacher practice to improve student achievement.
She went on to say CCSD teachers couldn't continue to teach in overcrowded classrooms, how the district cannot continue to make cuts in order to fund raises, that officials need to continue discussing systemic issues that plague the district and the need to work together for the benefit of the students.
Brooks also added that while a deal was reached, there was still a lot of work to do between the district and CCEA.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said during the presser that the school district "will continue to stay disciplined in our efforts to make sure that funding stays in the classroom."
Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was thankful that CCSD and CCEA were able to reach an agreement at the negotiation table.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.