LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An abandoned home in the east Las Vegas Valley caught on fire early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
The Clark County Fire Department said firefighters were called to 2596 Stratford Avenue, located between Boulder Highway and U.S. 95, around 4:24 a.m. Initially, four engines, a truck, a rescue unit and a battalion chief were dispatched to the fire.
When crews arrived, fire fighters reported a "fully involved fire" at the residence and quickly began dousing the flames, according to fire officials. Two additional units and an air rescue were called to the scene, as well as Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
More than 25 firefighters from CCFD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the fire, fire officials said. By 5:20 a.m., the fire was under control.
No injuries were reported and damage costs have not been estimated, CCFD said.
Crews remained on scene to investigate.
(1) comment
It was probably meth heads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.