LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Transition Services has been helping the community for more than 20 years around Las Vegas. But the non-profit needed a little help itself in August when thieves stole catalytic converters from four work vans.
The vans are used to shuttle people with intellectual disabilities around town to do yard work. Transition Services estimated repair work would cost at least $12,000.
People steal catalytic converters for the precious metals inside, which can be worth more than gold. Because of the theft, yard cleanup crews couldn’t go far. They cleaned up the area around the non-profit’s building and surrounding area.
But a car dealership stepped up to help. United Nissan paid for all the repairs, paid for rental vans for the group while theirs were being fixed and said it would maintain the vans once repairs were made. The group was stunned when the FOX5 Surprise Squad showed up to break the news of the unexpected help and want to thank the dealership for its generosity.
“Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have really touched and improved all of these guys because their faith came back,” said Transition Services Supervisor Nicole Lilly.
“Thank you very much. Thank you very much. I am very happy you helped us out,” said Transition Services worker Dan Fleck.
“I was crying,” said Transition Services worker Roberto Rodriguez.
Yard crews are once again hitting the streets. Special cages have been placed around the newly replaced catalytic converters to keep thieves from stealing them again.
(0) comments
